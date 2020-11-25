Dillon Christmas Parade Planned For December 3

The Dillon Christmas Parade is Thursday, December 3, 2020. Line-up is at 4:00 p.m. The parade is at 4:30 p.m.

There will be no rental floats available, no marching band, no marching groups, but we will wear our masks. We will socially distance 6 feet apart and wave and give a “thumbs up” to the home made floats, holiday-themed cars, trucks, golf carts, go carts, and tractors as they drive by.

Sorry, no motorcycles or horses allowed.

Join us for our first-ever “2020 Chilling and Cruising” Dillon Christmas Parade on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

There is no entry fee, but you must register to participate in the Dillon Parade. For more information, call the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce at 843-774-8551.