Community Thanksgiving Service Planned

The annual Dillon County Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, in the Dillon Church of God parking lot on Radford Boulevard in Dillon.

This event is non-denominational and sponsored by the Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance.

The service will be transmitted to your car radio on 87.9 FM, or you can bring a lawn chair and sit in front of your car and listen on the loud-speakers. Masks and social distancing are requested. A love offering will be taken to support the Dillon Pregnancy Center and the Dillon Free Medical Clinic.

The program is as follows:

• Introduction and Prayer Joe Grice, Dillon Church of God

• Scripture Reading Henry Altman, Main St. UMC

• Prayer for our elected officials

• Offertory Prayer: Orlando McCauley, Saint Matthew AME

• Special Music: Maurice Mozeke – Shiloh/Beulah UMC

• Message: Anthony Alford Shiloh/Beulah UMC

• Psalm of Thanksgiving: Jamie Arnette, First Baptist Dillon

• Benediction: Leo Chapman, Bethel AME

The Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance is a non-denominational fellowship of Christian ministers striving to have a voice for Jesus Christ in Dillon County.

The Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance’s next meeting following the Thanksgiving service is January 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Latta Baptist Church. Dinner will be provided.

For more information, call James Orr at 843-992-7754.