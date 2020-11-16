SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO.: 2020-CP-17-00361

COUNTY OF DILLON

American Equity Funding, Inc.

Plaintiff,

-vs-

Tammy Murphy, and any heirs-at-law or devisees of James Murphy,

deceased, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim

through them, all unknown persons or entities with any right, title,

estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the

complaint herein being as a class designated as John Doe and any

unknown minors or persons under a disability being as a class

designated as Richard Roe; and Synchrony Bank,

Defendants.

TO THE UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this

action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a

copy of your Answer on the subscriber at their office, 211 Veterans

Road, Suite D, Columbia, South Carolina, 29209, within thirty (30)

days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and

if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the

Plaintiff will apply to the Court for a judgment by default granting

the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the

Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned action were filed on

September 17, 2020, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon

County, South Carolina.

LIS PENDENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action has been commenced and is now

pending in this Court upon the Complaint of the above-named Plaintiff

to foreclose the Mortgage from James Murphy and Tammy Murphy, husband

and wife, to American Equity Funding, Inc., dated January 15, 2018,

and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on

February 20, 2018, in Book 829 at page 028. The premises covered and

affected by the said Mortgage, was, at the time of making thereof and

described as 1106 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC 29536, being more

completely described as set forth on the attached Exhibit “A”.

EXHIBIT “A”

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvement

thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of

South Carolina, containing 1.03 acres as is shown and designed as Lot

#4 on a Subdivision Survey for Ronald T. Gardner, Jr., et al “Rolling

Hills Subdivision” near Riverdale, prepared by William E. Hayes,

P.L.S., on July 23, 2002; said survey is duly recorded in the Office

of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at Page 124,

and is incorporated into and made a part of this description by

reference thereto. Pursuant to Section 30-5-250 of the Code of Laws

of South Carolina (1976, as amended), reference to said plat is

hereby made for the metes, bounds, courses and/or distances of the

property delineated thereon. Said Lot #4 measures and is bounded as

following, to wit on the Southwest, measuring 100 feet, by State Road

S-17-44; on the Northwest, measuring 322.33 feet by Lot #5 on said

survey; on the Northeast measuring 100 feet, by land now or formerly

of the Rolling Hills Subdivision Phase Two; and on the Southeast,

measuring 322.33 feet, by Lot #3 on said survey.

This being the same property conveyed to James Murphy and Tammy

Murphy, husband and wife, by QuitClaim Deed of American Equity

Funding, Inc. dated February 15, 2018, and recorded in the Office of

the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 20, 2018, in Book

626 at page 216.

Also, including a 2004 General Manufactured Home,

Serial Number GMHGA4500331106A&B.

TMS No.: 094-00-00-281

Property Address: 1106 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC 29536

NOTICE OF ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI AND NOTICE OF

HAVING A GUARDIAN AD LITEM APPOINTED

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT an action involving real property located in

Dillon County, South Carolina, in which you may have an interest, has

been commenced in the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South

Carolina and that, by Order filed therein on October 26, 2020, Daniel

H. Shine, Esquire, has been appointed Guardian ad Litem Nisi for all

minors and persons under legal disability, if any, as a class

designated as Richard Roe.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT, unless you or someone on your behalf apply

to the Court for appointment of a suitable person to act as Guardian

ad Litem herein, within thirty (30) days after service by publication

of this Notice, the appointment of Daniel H. Shine as Guardian ad

Litem shall be made absolute.

s/Leonard R. Jordan, Jr. Leonard R. Jordan, Jr.

JORDAN LAW FIRM

211 Veterans Road, Suite D

Columbia, South Carolina 29209

(803) 726-1950 Tel

(803) 726-1951 Fax

[email protected]

Attorney for Plaintiff

Columbia, South Carolina