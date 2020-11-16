SUMMONS
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
CASE NO.: 2020-CP-17-00361
COUNTY OF DILLON
American Equity Funding, Inc.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Tammy Murphy, and any heirs-at-law or devisees of James Murphy,
deceased, and all other persons or entities entitled to claim
through them, all unknown persons or entities with any right, title,
estate, interest in or lien upon the real estate described in the
complaint herein being as a class designated as John Doe and any
unknown minors or persons under a disability being as a class
designated as Richard Roe; and Synchrony Bank,
Defendants.
TO THE UNKNOWN DEFENDANTS ABOVE-NAMED:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this
action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a
copy of your Answer on the subscriber at their office, 211 Veterans
Road, Suite D, Columbia, South Carolina, 29209, within thirty (30)
days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and
if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the
Plaintiff will apply to the Court for a judgment by default granting
the relief demanded in the Complaint.
NOTICE OF FILING COMPLAINT YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the
Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned action were filed on
September 17, 2020, in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon
County, South Carolina.
LIS PENDENS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action has been commenced and is now
pending in this Court upon the Complaint of the above-named Plaintiff
to foreclose the Mortgage from James Murphy and Tammy Murphy, husband
and wife, to American Equity Funding, Inc., dated January 15, 2018,
and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on
February 20, 2018, in Book 829 at page 028. The premises covered and
affected by the said Mortgage, was, at the time of making thereof and
described as 1106 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC 29536, being more
completely described as set forth on the attached Exhibit “A”.
EXHIBIT “A”
All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, with improvement
thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of
South Carolina, containing 1.03 acres as is shown and designed as Lot
#4 on a Subdivision Survey for Ronald T. Gardner, Jr., et al “Rolling
Hills Subdivision” near Riverdale, prepared by William E. Hayes,
P.L.S., on July 23, 2002; said survey is duly recorded in the Office
of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 34 at Page 124,
and is incorporated into and made a part of this description by
reference thereto. Pursuant to Section 30-5-250 of the Code of Laws
of South Carolina (1976, as amended), reference to said plat is
hereby made for the metes, bounds, courses and/or distances of the
property delineated thereon. Said Lot #4 measures and is bounded as
following, to wit on the Southwest, measuring 100 feet, by State Road
S-17-44; on the Northwest, measuring 322.33 feet by Lot #5 on said
survey; on the Northeast measuring 100 feet, by land now or formerly
of the Rolling Hills Subdivision Phase Two; and on the Southeast,
measuring 322.33 feet, by Lot #3 on said survey.
This being the same property conveyed to James Murphy and Tammy
Murphy, husband and wife, by QuitClaim Deed of American Equity
Funding, Inc. dated February 15, 2018, and recorded in the Office of
the Clerk of Court for Dillon County on February 20, 2018, in Book
626 at page 216.
Also, including a 2004 General Manufactured Home,
Serial Number GMHGA4500331106A&B.
TMS No.: 094-00-00-281
Property Address: 1106 Pee Dee Church Road, Dillon, SC 29536
NOTICE OF ORDER APPOINTING GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI AND NOTICE OF
HAVING A GUARDIAN AD LITEM APPOINTED
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT an action involving real property located in
Dillon County, South Carolina, in which you may have an interest, has
been commenced in the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South
Carolina and that, by Order filed therein on October 26, 2020, Daniel
H. Shine, Esquire, has been appointed Guardian ad Litem Nisi for all
minors and persons under legal disability, if any, as a class
designated as Richard Roe.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT, unless you or someone on your behalf apply
to the Court for appointment of a suitable person to act as Guardian
ad Litem herein, within thirty (30) days after service by publication
of this Notice, the appointment of Daniel H. Shine as Guardian ad
Litem shall be made absolute.
s/Leonard R. Jordan, Jr. Leonard R. Jordan, Jr.
JORDAN LAW FIRM
211 Veterans Road, Suite D
Columbia, South Carolina 29209
(803) 726-1950 Tel
(803) 726-1951 Fax
[email protected]
Attorney for Plaintiff
Columbia, South Carolina
