STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING OF COMPLAINT AND NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION (NON-JURY MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE)

C/A NO: 2020-CP-17-00348

Citibank, N.A., not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner

Trustee of the New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1,

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

Laura A. Sanders and if Laura A. Sanders be deceased then any

children and heirs at law to the Estate of Laura A. Sanders,

distributees and devisees at law to the Estate of Laura A. Sanders

and if any of the same be dead any and all persons entitled to claim

under or through them also all other persons unknown claiming any

right, title, interest or lien upon the real estate described in the

complaint herein; Any unknown adults, any unknown infants or persons

under a disability being a class designated as John Doe, and any

persons in the military service of the United States of America being

a class designated as Richard Roe; Johnnie Sanders; South Carolina

Department of Revenue

DEFENDANT(S)

DEFICIENCY WAIVED

TO THE DEFENDANTS, ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint herein,

a copy of which is herewith served upon you, or otherwise appear and

defend, and to serve a copy of your Answer to said Complaint upon the

subscriber at his office, Hutchens Law Firm LLP P.O. Box 8237,

Columbia, SC 29202, within sixty (60) days after service hereof,

except as to the United States of America, which shall have ninety

(90) days, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to

answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, or otherwise appear

and defend, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for

the relief demanded therein, and judgment by default will be rendered

against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the

foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference

of this case to the Master in Equity for Dillon County, which Order

shall, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil

Procedure, specifically provide that the said Master in Equity is

authorized and empowered to enter a final judgment in this case with

appeal only to the South Carolina Court of Appeals pursuant to Rule

203(d)(1) of the SCAR, effective June 1, 1999.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER

FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES,

AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of

a guardian ad litem within sixty (60) days after the service of this

Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for

such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff immediately and

separately and such application will be deemed absolute and total in

the absence of your application for such an appointment within sixty

(60) days after the service of the Summons and Complaint upon you.

YOU WILL ALSO TAKE NOTICE that should you fail to Answer the

foregoing Summons, the Plaintiff will move for an Order of Reference

of this case to the Master in Equity in/for this County, which Order

shall, pursuant to Rule 53 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil

Procedure, specifically provide that the said Master in Equity is

authorized and empowered to enter a final

judgment in this case with appeal only to the South Carolina Court of

Appeals pursuant to Rule 203(d)(1) of the SCAR, effective June 1, 1999.

NOTICE OF FILING OF SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the

foregoing Summons, along with the Complaint, was filed with the Clerk

of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina, on September 8, 2020.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE INTERVENTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court

Administrative Order 2011-05-02-01, (hereinafter “Order”), you may

have a right to Foreclosure Intervention.

To be considered for any available Foreclosure Intervention, you may

communicate with and

otherwise deal with the Plaintiff through its law firm, Hutchens Law

Firm LLP, P.O. Box 8237, Columbia, SC 29202 or call 803-726-2700.

Hutchens Law Firm LLP, represents the Plaintiff in this action and

does not represent you. Under our ethical rules, we are prohibited

from giving you any legal advice.

You must submit any requests for Foreclosure Intervention

consideration within 60 days from the date of this Notice. IF YOU

FAIL, REFUSE, OR VOLUNTARILY ELECT NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN FORECLOSURE

INTERVENTION, YOUR MORTGAGE COMPANY/AGENT MAY PROCEED WITH A

FORECLOSURE ACTION. If you have already pursued loss mitigation with

the Plaintiff, this Notice does not guarantee the availability of

loss mitigation options or further review of your qualifications.

CERTIFICATION OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF, AND

ECONOMIC SECURITY ACT

My name is: Ashley Z. Stanley

I am (check one) [ ] the Plaintiff or [ ] an authorized agent of the

Plaintiff in the foreclosure case described at the top of this page.

I am capable of making this certification. The facts stated in the

certification are within my personal knowledge and are true and correct.

1. Verification

Pursuant to the South Carolina Supreme Court Administrative Orders

2020-04-30-02 and 2020-05-06-01 and based upon the information

provided by the Plaintiff and/or its authorized servicer as

maintained in its case management/database records, the undersigned

makes the following certifications:

Plaintiff is seeking to foreclose upon the following property

commonly known as:

318 Blossom Court, Latta, SC 29565

Street Address & Unit No. (if any) City County State ZIP

I verify that this property and specifically the mortgage loan

subject to this action:

[X] is NOT a “Federally Backed Mortgage Loan” as defined by ß 4022(a)

(2) of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

(“CARES”) Act.

[ ] is a “Federally Backed Mortgage Loan” as defined by ß 4022(a)(2)

of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security

(“CARES”) Act. Specifically, the foreclosure moratorium cited in

Section 4022(c)(2) of the CARES Act has expired as of May 18, 2020,

and the property and mortgage are not currently subject to a

forbearance plan as solely defined in Sections 4022(b) and (c) of the

CARES Act.

Please identify which database or the other information you have used

to determine that the property does not have a federally backed

mortgage loan or federally backed multifamily mortgage loan:

I hereby certify that I have reviewed the loan servicing records and

case management/data base records of the Plaintiff or its authorized

mortgage servicer, in either digital or printed form, and that this

mortgage loan is not currently subject to a forbearance plan as

solely defined in Sections 4022(b) and (c) of the CARES Act. Pursuant

thereto, I certify that the facts stated in this Certification are

within my personal knowledge, excepting those matters based upon my

information and belief as to the said loan servicing records and case

management/data base records of the Plaintiff or mortgage servicer,

and to those matters I believe them to be true. See, Rule 11(c),

SCRCP; BB&T of South Carolina v. Fleming, 360 S.C. 341, 601 S.E.2d

540 (2004).

2. Declaration:

I certify that the foregoing statements made by me are true and

correct. I am aware that if any of the foregoing statements made by

me are willfully false, I am subject to punishment by contempt.

NOTICE TO APPOINT ATTORNEY FOR DEFENANT(S) IN MILITARY SERVICE

TO UNKNOWN OR KNOWN DEFENDANTS THAT MAY BE IN THE MILITARY SERVICE OF

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ALL BEING A CLASS DESIGNATED AS RICHARD

ROE: YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED that Plaintiff’s attorney

has applied for the appointment of an attorney to represent you. If

you fail to apply for the appointment of an attorney to represent you

within sixty (60) days after the service of this Summons and Notice

upon you Plaintiff’s appointment will be made absolute with no

further action from Plaintiff. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT

COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT

AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE, except as

stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. IF YOU ARE

UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OR HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED

AS A RESULT OF A BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU

PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND

IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT OR AS AN ACT TO

COLLECT, ASSESS, OR RECOVER ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE DEBT FROM YOU

PERSONALLY.