NOTICE OF SALE

C/A NO: 2020-CP-17-00216

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County,

South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. C.T.

Lester, Jr. aka C.T. Lester; I the undersigned as Special Referee for

Dillon County, will sell on December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the County

Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:

Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THOSE seven (7) certain

pieces, parcels or lots of land, situate, lying and being in the

County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown and

designated as Lots Number 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68 and 69 on a plat

surveyed for D. O. Briggs Lumber Company, dated April 1956, and

recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in

Plat Book 7 at page 132. THIS BEING a portion of the property, (Lots

#63, 64 and 65), conveyed unto C. T. Lester, Jr. by virtue of a Deed

from Sherwood Mobley dated May 23, 1972 and recorded May 23, 1972 in

Book 129 at Page 103 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon

County, South Carolina. THIS BEING a portion of the property, (Lots

#66, 67, 68 and 69) conveyed unto C. T. Lester, Jr. by

virtue of a Deed from Sherwood Mobley dated May 26, 1976 and recorded

May 26, 1976 in Book 143 at Page 419 in the Office of the Clerk of

Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

2220 Arrie Road

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 060-00-00-063

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Six and

750/1000 (6.750%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to

date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and

that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff

therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with

the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in

the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said

premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and

subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and

in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the

terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall

forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and

advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent

sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale,

shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former

purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the

bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made

immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does

not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property

will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the

sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff

may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency

judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments,

existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2020

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700