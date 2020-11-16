NOTICE OF SALE
C/A NO: 2020-CP-17-00216
BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County,
South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of First Bank vs. C.T.
Lester, Jr. aka C.T. Lester; I the undersigned as Special Referee for
Dillon County, will sell on December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at the County
Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder:
Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THOSE seven (7) certain
pieces, parcels or lots of land, situate, lying and being in the
County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and being shown and
designated as Lots Number 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68 and 69 on a plat
surveyed for D. O. Briggs Lumber Company, dated April 1956, and
recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in
Plat Book 7 at page 132. THIS BEING a portion of the property, (Lots
#63, 64 and 65), conveyed unto C. T. Lester, Jr. by virtue of a Deed
from Sherwood Mobley dated May 23, 1972 and recorded May 23, 1972 in
Book 129 at Page 103 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon
County, South Carolina. THIS BEING a portion of the property, (Lots
#66, 67, 68 and 69) conveyed unto C. T. Lester, Jr. by
virtue of a Deed from Sherwood Mobley dated May 26, 1976 and recorded
May 26, 1976 in Book 143 at Page 419 in the Office of the Clerk of
Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.
2220 Arrie Road
Dillon, SC 29536
TMS# 060-00-00-063
TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Six and
750/1000 (6.750%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to
date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and
that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff
therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with
the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in
the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said
premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and
subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and
in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the
terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall
forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and
advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent
sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale,
shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former
purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the
bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made
immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does
not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property
will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the
sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff
may waive any of its rights, including its right to a deficiency
judgment, prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments,
existing easements and restrictions of record.
Harry R. Easterling, Jr.
Special Referee for Dillon County
Dillon, South Carolina
__________________, 2020
Hutchens Law Firm LLP
P.O. Box 8237
Columbia, SC 29202
803-726-2700
