Outstanding Warrants List Issued By Sheriff’s Office

Editor’s Note: This list was correct as of the November 12th publication. Some may have cleared up their warrants since that time.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

JASON LEE LANE

927 SKILLET ROAD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

THREATENING LIFE OF PUBLIC OFFICIAL

SUMMER HUNT

1227 HORACE ROAD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

JALIK OMAR BETHEA

1420 MAPLE TREE DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR FAILURE TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT, POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE AND DUS

JIMMY LEROY WILKES JR.

503 WHITEFLOWER CT.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

LINDA KATE COOK

3140 SINCLAIR RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

KEITH BOYD ADAMS

850 BREWER RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO VEHICLE

AND POSSESSION OF WEAPON DURING A

VIOLENT CRIME

CHARLES KEVIN CALHOUN

2943 OLD RIVER RD

FORK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR COUNTY DOG REGULATION

VIOLATION

LAURENCE CARTER

511 DOUGS PLACE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CORIE CASEY

139 SMUTHERMAN DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

JUSTIN BLAKE CHAVIS

1731 TENCE DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CLARISSA NICOLE CLAY

117 SMUTHERMAN DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

POSSESSION OF

DANGEROUS ANIMAL

LARRY COLLINS

928 BASS MILL RD

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY BY A MOB

KRISTINA COOK

506 E MAIN STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

CHRISTOPHER T. FORD

334 DIXON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER

ALBERT ALEXANDER GRAVES JR.

1117 CURTIS DR

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ARMED ROBBERY

GREGORY ALLAN GRICE, JR.

1409 EAST CALHOUN STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

YAYSHER DAMION GRICE

2014 GREEN ACRES LOOP

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR BURGLARY, GRAND LARCENY, ARMED ROBBERY AND POSSESSION OF WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME

CHERYL HIOTT

2355 HWY 301 NORTH

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

STEVEN RAY HUNT

2046 OAKLAND RD

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

RYAN LEE JACKSON

1913 HWY 38 WEST

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR BURGLARY

SADIE MADISON JACKSON

521 BALSOM DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

LIONEL AKEEM JONES

6376 ERNEST PAGE RD

SELLERS, S.C

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO STOP FOR BLUE LIGHT AND DUS