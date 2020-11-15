Services for Mary Katherine Huggins Hyatt will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 15, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held 7:00-9:00 p.m. Friday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hyatt, 70, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lake City Community Hospital.

Born in Dillon County, SC, April 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Paul Turbeville and Annie Belle Hayes Bullock.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Hyatt of Dillon; children, Myra (James) Hamer, Pamela (Tim) Oxendine, Kenneth Rowell, and Juanita Ivey, all of Dillon; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Byrd of Myrtle Beach, Elizabeth Inman of Chadbourne, NC, Betty Hardee of Dillon, and Peggy Haddnes of Beaulahville; brother, Jimmy Turbeville; sisters-in-law, Brenda Tyndall and Patty Hyatt; nieces and nephews, Jamie and Robbie Campbell, Kimberly Hinson, Brianna Miller, Alexis, Gabby, Jordan, and Mikey Campbell, Hailie Gallagher-Sala; great-great-nephew, Lux Thomas Miller.

Mrs. Hyatt was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia McColl and Regina Williamson.