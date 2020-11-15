Kim Anne McCandless

Kim McCandless, 62, (October 1, 1958-October 8, 2020), died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Hospital, Florence, SC after a brief illness.

Kim was born in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania and is the daughter of the late Robert Francis McCandless and Joan Sheila McCandless.

Kim was a long-time resident of Fork, SC, where she shared her life and home with Mark Randall Holmes.

She was a 1976 graduate of Cherry Hill High School West in Cherry Hill, NJ and pursued various positions in computer operations. More recently, Kim worked in the Dillon County area in manufacturing and service positions.

She was an active member of Fork Presbyterian Church and enjoyed cooking for their Sunday after-service lunch and singing in their choir, particularly in the Christmas Service. Kim loved working in her gardens growing fruits, vegetables and flowers, and cooking holiday meals for family and friends. Her dogs – Sandy, Lily, and the departed “Top Dog” were special to her as were all nature’s creatures. She loved the beach and was always looking forward to her next visit. Kindness and caring were her nature.

She is survived by her older brother Stephen Bernard McCandless, her first cousins David and Darren Levy, cousins Andrea Kucker and Alex Kucker-Horland, and many close friends including Greg and Laurel Holmes, Mayo Holmes III, Diana Gowdy, Rosemarie Morrone, Debra Valentine, Pam Turner, and Bobby and Sheila Perritt. Kim faced many challenges but has now found eternal peace. Her smile is permanent and still ready to share.

A celebration of life service will be announced for a future date through Fork Presbyterian Church and Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Humane Society of Dillon County, 1020 Old Latta Hwy, Dillon, SC 29536 or Fork Presbyterian Church, 2413 Hwy. 41 South, Fork SC 29543.