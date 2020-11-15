Services for Kendal Brooke Brown will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Kemper Baptist Church with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Kendal, 12 years old, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Dillon, SC, September 17, 2008, she was the daughter of Amber Bryant Gaddy and Whittney Brown. She was a sixth grade student at Lake View High School, where she was inducted into the Junior BETA Club. She was smart, loving, kind, and thought of everyone else. She loved everybody.

Survivors include her mother, Amber Bryant Gaddy (Lance) of Lake View; father, Whittney Brown of Austin, TX; sisters, Kylie Gaddy, Brianna Brown and Brooklyn Brown; grandparents, Timothy (Donna) Bryant of Dillon, Rant (Sandra) Brown; step-grandparents, Kevin (Denise) Gaddy and Pete & Marie DiRocco; great-grandparents, Joyce (J.D.) Bryant, Mary Harper, Doris Pelt, James Brown and Lois Berry; great-great-grandmother, Nell Horne; aunts and uncles, T.J. (Chelsey) Bryant, Dair (Evan) Lee, and Dylan (Kristin) Brown; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kendal was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Donald D. Harper, Sr., Tracy Pelt, Geneva Brown, Kade Berry, and Nadine & Bill Gaddy.

Memorials may be made to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.