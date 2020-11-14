Veteran Recalls Time Spent In The U.S. Army

Editor’s Note: Jerry Alford shares his story about his time in the U.S. Army as told in his words.

I joined the US Army in 1961 in the state of California (CA). I went there from Fayetteville, NC where I had met a soldier from CA that was being assigned to Fort Ord, CA. I agreed to go to CA with him and intended to join the Army as soon as I was 18 years old. Sam was my friend, and during basic training I used to sneak out of the area and go downtown with Sam to his girlfriend’s house where we ate homemade tacos and drank beer. That made basic training much easier for me. After Advanced Infantry Training I went to Ft. Benning, Ga., for a few weeks, then to Brooklyn Army terminal and was put on a Navy ship (the uss upshur) and had no idea where I was going. After stops in San Juan, PR, and Guantanamo Bay Cuba, a Navy guy told me our final destination was Colon, Republic of Panama. Sure enough, I was told to get off, I was at my destination. I made an easy transition from SC woods to jungle. I worked for almost 4 years in the School of the Americas, in the Counter Insurgency Committee, training Latin American troops in Counter Insurgency Operations. Hard work but great off duty time. Rum was cheap, but good, women were beautiful, and fishing was the best I’ve ever seen.



After almost 4 years of paradise, was reassigned to Ft. Ord Ca as a Drill Sergeant. Attended DS school there. From Ft Ord to Vietnam. Was promoted to SSG E-6 while at Ft Ord. 1967- Vietnam 4th Infantry Division. New Company formed in Ft. Lewis Wa, we went over as a unit. I was Platoon Sergeant and we wound up in Dakto end of October 1967. We had been traipsing around in the jungle for 6 weeks, no shower, uniforms in shreds,yeah,we were poor folks. We spent several days being ambushed and assaulted as we moved to the infamous Hill 724. One of the worst battles of the war was fought there. After coming off that hill, when we got our original LT back, I transferred to the 4th Division 1st brigade LRRPs. Long Range Reconnaissance. (pronounced LUPR) By the way, I acquired 2 purple hearts while moving to that hill. While in the LRRPs,which later became the 75th Rangers. I was team leader of a 3 man team doing reconnaissance and other deeds where the Ho Chi Minh trail came into South Vietnam.



I left this fun outfit and went to Ft Gordon, Ga, another Drill Sgt. assignment. From there , back to Canal Zone (Panama) for 3 more years. Instructor in Jungle Warfare Center, 1 school year as Junior ROTC Instructor, 1 year as Platoon Sgt in 10th Infantry. Back to Fort Lewis, Wa, then one more Drill Sgt assignment in Ft McClellan Al, In a WAC basic training unit as Senior Drill Sgt., I was drummed out of the wac corps because of what I uncovered and spotlighted there through Stars and Stripes news organization. Spent remaining 4 months of enlistment at Ft Hood, TX. I had a great time and would love to do it all again.

During my travels I acquired the following awards and etc: Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star with V device, Purple Heart with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal w/1st oak leaf cluster, and other assorted awards.