PHOTO GALLERY: Hamer Church Of God Observes Homecoming

The Hamer Church of God celebrated its 77th Homecoming on Sunday, November 8, with Rev. Randy Caulder and his wife, Doris.

Rev. Caulder served at the Hamer Church of God while Rev. James Stevens was pastor. For the past 19 years, Rev. Caulder has been serving as pastor at Irmo Church of God in Columbia.

The Hamer Church of God was organized in 1943 after a revival meeting that had 100 souls saved. Originally the church was located in the Hamer Mill Village with 11 members.

God has blessed the church with great leadership such as the former pastors including Jim Byrd, Earl Stone, Coley Edwards, W. J. Hodges, N. M. Murphy, John Jenkins, John Merritt, C. L. Hall, C. M. Hughes, James H. Shealey, Jesse Boyd, William Moore, Jr.; Harry Kemp, Bill Johnson, James Stevens, Joey Nelms, and now Pastor Stan L. Rankin.

Hamer Church of God has seen much growth since the founding including a new location, a new sanctuary, a new Family Life Center, a sound system, and so much more. The church is not only a blessing to the members and visitors but also to the many people who the church ministers with outreach programs such as the Loaves and Fishes Food Ministry.

The congregation was blessed with great singing and the preaching of the Word by Rev. Randy Caulder during the Homecoming service.

After the benediction, everyone was invited to the Family Life Center where everyone was served a delicious meal and fellowship.

Of course, social distancing and the wearing of masks were practiced.

Hamer Church of God is located at 2410 Hwy. 301 North, Dillon.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

