Trinity Behavioral Care Breaks Ground On New Facility

Trinity Behavioral Care broke ground on its new Dillon County facility on October 15, 2020.

“The new 7,600 square foot facility has the capacity to provide care to over one thousand clients annually. Significant funding for the construction was provided by the SC Legislature. FBi Construction, Inc. and FW Architects, Inc. (both of Florence, SC) are project partners. The new recovery center will house a full menu of outpatient substance use disorder counseling including a state-of-the-art opiate treatment program with CareSouth of Carolina which has been replicated in eighteen other rural South Carolina counties. The facility will house adult and adolescent outpatient counseling, intensive outpatient substance use disorder treatment, and local prevention efforts. Trinity’s robust tele-health and tele-medicine service array eliminates many barriers to care during our current COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing barriers such as transportation,” according to a press release.

At the event, Executive Director Donnie Brock thanked everyone involved in the project and discussed the services provided by Trinity. He specifically thanked the Dillon County delegation and Dillon County, who has supported the organization for 47 years.

Board Chairman James Calvin McRae said this was a truly excited day and a blessing to break ground on the new office. He spoke about the vision that led to this day.

Rep. Jackie Hayes said he was glad to see this project come to fruition. He said this is a fully funded state project and that it did not cost the taxpayers of Dillon County one dime.

The estimated cost of the facility is $2.4 million.

County Council Chairman Stevie Grice thanked Trinity for their dedication, time, and hard work to helping Dillon County citizens in need of their services.

Pastor Scott Moody offered prayer. Ground was then broken on the new facility.

Trinity is Dillon County’s Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and has functioned as the local substance abuse authority since 1973. Trinity provides substance abuse disorder treatment to about 1,700 annually throughout Marion, Dillon, and Marlboro Counties. Its community prevention efforts touch tens of thousands local citizens each year.