Native To Serve As Architect On Latta Library Expansion

W. Daniel Shelley is the architect on the Latta Library addition made possible by Dr. Frank McMillan’s gift.



Shelley, a native of Latta, has been with the architectural firm of James, DuRant, Matthews & Shelley, Inc., Sumter, South Carolina, since his graduation from Clemson University College of Architecture where he was a member of Tau Sigma Delta (AIA Honorary Fraternity) and received the Rudolph E. Lee Award (highest design award presented by College of Architecture). He was the Designer of the 1971 “Tiger Paw” TAPS, the Clemson Yearbook. He has been a Corporate Partner at JDMS since 1983 and sole proprietor since 2004. Mr. Shelley is a Registered Architect, a National Council of Architectural Registration Boards certificate holder, a member of The American Institute of Architects, a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, an NCIDQ Certified Interior Designer and a Registered Construction Manager.

Mr. Shelly has done concentrated work on over 200 school projects and has been involved with or architect-in-charge of 60 public school libraries, 2 college libraries and over 34 public library projects.

Mr. Shelley has served on the Board and as President of the North and South Carolinas Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers. He has served on the Interior Design Advisory Council for the Department of Art & Design at Converse College as well as on the Advisory Council at Anderson University’s School of Interior Design, has been a guest lecturer at SC State University for graduate courses in school planning, and has been a guest speaker in public schools on architecture in general.

In 1998, Mr. Shelley was one of two architects on the panel discussion “Building Libraries for the Future” at the South Carolina Library Association Conference in Columbia, South Carolina. Mr. Shelley has been an avid library user and for years was on the Board of the Friends of the Sumter County Library. He has acted in the role of Architectural Consultant for the South Carolina State Library and as Interior Design Consultant for the Edens Library at Columbia College.

He has received two 1st Place Honor Awards for Design Excellence for Institutional Facilities in North and South Carolina from the Carolinas Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, a Silver Award from the Institute of Business Designers for North and South Carolina, a 1st Place “Adaptive Use Project” Award from the Downtown Development Association, and the Herbert Hucks Award – Commission of Archives & History from the SC Methodist Conference. In 2004, Mr. Shelley was awarded the Dora Gray Award, the highest award given by the Carolinas Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers.

He served as a juror for the 2003 Robert Mills Residential Design Awards Sponsored by South Carolina Homes & Gardens Magazine and the SC AIA.

Mr. Shelley was featured in the 2004 publication A Guide to Careers in Design- Becoming an Interor Designer by Christine Piotrowski, ASID, IIDA, and was also featured in the Sandlapper Magazine Summer 2003 article “Public Libraries – South Carolinas Unsung Educational Resources” by Aida Rogers.