Main Street UMC Men Golf Tournament Proceeds Benefit Helping Hands

The Main Street United Methodist Men recently held their annual charity golf tournament at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.



The 64-player event raised $32,960.00 which was donated to Helping Hands who help over 300 families per month and in excess of 4,000 per year. Helping Hands delivers food to Dillon, Latta, and Lake View.

This is the largest one-day fundraiser total ever held at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course by the Main Street United Methodist Men. This diverse group of 64 players had a great time enjoying golf while raising funds to benefit others.

Teresa Mason of Helping Hands stated, “This is really a God-send as we did not get the annual post office food drive nor the Clemson/Carolina food drive that totals over 10,000 pounds of food due to Covid-19. We were worried about helping those less fortunate. Now, thanks to this wonderful donation, we will be able to help a great number of people.”