Dillon District Four Providing Meals At No Charge

Dillon School District Four is pleased to announce participation in SSO for the 2020-21 SY.

SSO provides breakfast and lunch at no charge for all children (18 and under).

This program will be in effect until at which time Dillon School District Four can return to the National School Lunch Program.

Each location will serve breakfast and lunch 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Everyone will receive a bagged breakfast and a hot lunch to go.

In addition to on site meals every Friday due to all students being virtual, meals are also distributed by bus to central locations.

Only students on the days that they are face to face are not eligible for meal pick up because they are being served breakfast and lunch while in school.

If you have any questions please contact Missy Moody Food Service Coordinator at 843-774-1200.