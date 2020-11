Unofficial Election Results: General Election-November 3, 2020

These are the unofficial election results for Dillon County. Results are not official until certified by the Dillon County Election Commission on Thursday.

STRAIGHT PARTY

Constitution-5

Independence-45

Green-13

Republican-3,274

Alliance-1

Libertarian-4

Democratic-4,267

PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT

Hawkins-Walker: 36

Trump-Pence: 6,578

De La Fuente-Richardson: 9

Jorgenson-Cohen: 38

Biden-Harris: 6,435

U.S. SENATE

Bill Bledsoe-130

Lindsey Graham-6,294

Jaime Harrison-6,661



U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 7

Tom Rice-6,706

Melissa Ward Watson-6,336

STATE SENATE DISTRICT #30

Kent Williams-8,450

Write-Ins:158

STATE SENATE DISTRICT #28

Greg Hembree-1,802

Write-Ins: 29

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 55

Jackie Hayes-9,145

Write-Ins: 317

STATE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 57

Lucas Atkinson-1,049

Write-Ins: 9

SOLICITOR CIRCUIT 4

Will Rogers-9,949

Write-Ins: 127

SHERIFF

Phillip Davis-334

Tracy Pelt-5,545

Douglas Pernell-7,213

Write-Ins: 11

CLERK OF COURT

Gwen Hyatt-10,835

Write-Ins: 73

CORONER

Donnie Grimsley-10,897

Write-Ins: 59

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT ONE

Jamal Campbell-1,583

Write-Ins: 19

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT TWO

Marvin Suggs-797

Christopher Miller-1,131

Write-Ins: 7

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT THREE

Detrice McCollum Dawkins-1,515

Write-Ins: 16

COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT FOUR

T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea-1,566

Write-Ins: 20

SOIL AND WATER DISTRICT COMMISSION

Write-Ins: 688

CITY OF DILLON SUNDAY ALCOHOL SALES

QUESTION 1

Yes, In Favor of the Question: 1,733

No, Opposed to the Question: 1,063

QUESTION 2

Yes, In Favor of the Question: 1,647

No, Opposed to the Question: 1,165

VOTER TURNOUT: 66.92 percent