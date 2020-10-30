The Glove and Trowel Garden Club started their new year with a meeting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Elizabeth Jordan was the hostess.
In order to meet social distancing guidelines, the members met in a large conference room at the City of Dillon Wellness Center.
Club president, Becky Lyell called the meeting to order. She and vice-president, Linda Dutton discussed the yearbook and gave an overview of the upcoming programs and activities for the year. The Glove and Trowel Garden Club Officers for 2020-2021 are: President, Becky Lyell; Vice-President, Linda Dutton; Secretary, Julie Sawyer; Treasurer, Holli Strickland; Publicity, Sarita Bethea and Parliamentarian, Marilyn Zunk.
David Stoudenmire, Coastal District Director of the Garden Clubs of South Carolina was a guest at the meeting. He discussed the upcoming year and answered questions from the members.
The Glove and Trowel Garden Club was organized in January 1953 and is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., the South-Atlantic Region, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc. and the Coastal District of the Garden Club of South Carolina.
Glove And Trowel Garden Starts New Year
