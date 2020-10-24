Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

Darlington, SC – October 25, 2020 – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, Inc. (PDEC) is excited to announce a plan to provide its’ residential members with an extended, 5% rate decrease for the months of December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021. This reduction will be applied automatically, and members will see it as a line item on their monthly bills.

“We value our members and recognize that 2020 has been challenging for everyone,” said James Goodson, Chairman of the PDEC Board of Trustees. “We recognize that members typically use the most power during these three months due to the colder weather, so it is our desire that this rate decrease creates economic value for them as we enter a new year.”

Last month, PDEC announced their entry into a partnership agreement with Marlboro Electric Cooperative in Bennettsville, SC to provide direct rate impacts and efficiencies for its members.

“The entire PDEC board and staff are grateful for this opportunity to provide our membership with this 5%, three-month rate decrease – the longest decrease for PDEC members to date,” said William Fleming, President and CEO. “As we move into this busy time of year, it is our hope that this decrease helps our members especially during the holiday season.”

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative was founded in 1939, is based in Darlington, S.C. and provides electric power to over 30,000 residential and commercial members in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee and Marion counties.