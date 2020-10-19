Suzi Inman Named South Elementary’s Paraprofessional Of The Year

Congratulations to South Elementary School’s Paraprofessional of the Year, Mrs. Melissa “Suzi” Inman.



Mrs. Inman has worked as an assistant in Dillon School District Four for 15 years. Previously, she worked in Augusta, Georgia, as an assistant, for three years.

Throughout this journey, she has assisted in Physical Education, Programs for Exceptional Children, Computer Lab, Small Group Intervention, and Kindergarten. She is presently earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education through Grand Canyon University. Together, Suzi and her husband, Tommy, have four children and four grandchildren.

Suzi aspires to continue to make a difference in all children’s lives by loving, caring for, and showing kindness to them.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email