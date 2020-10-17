Fork Presbyterian Church Members Enjoy Musical Program On Family Night

Wednesday, September 9, Fork Presbyterian Church opened their Family Night with prayer for all who were sick or in the hospital.

Fork Presbyterian Church then enjoyed a program of music. Lyn Anderson played the bass and Adrienne Anderson played the keyboard. James David Lane presented the Americal flag as “You’re A Grand Old Flag” was played.

The following pieces were played: “Good Hearted Woman”, “Harper Valley PTA”, “I Saw the Light”, “Hey Good-Looking” and “Five Foot Two.”

During these songs Laura Britt, and Cheryle Graice entertained the congregation as they walked down the aisles with an interpretetation of the songs.

There were three Dixie Land Specials played: “Bill Baily Won’t You Please Come Home”, “Frankie and Johnny”, and “When the Saints Go Marching In.” The program closed with songs from the good old days: “Tweedle Dee”, “Memories are Made of This”, and “Chattanoogie Shoe Shine Boy.”

James David had the blessing and everyone went to the Fellowship Hall for a delicious covered dish meal!

Our next Family Night will be October 14 at 7:00 p.m.

