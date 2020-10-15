Victor Douglas Gaddy, 77, of Dillon, SC, passed passed away at Mullins-MUSC Nursing Center on October 3, 2020.

Funeral services is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

He was born on March 9, 1943, in Dillon, SC, to the late E.B. and Flonnie Gaddy. He retired from Paperboard Industries and also worked for Cottingham Livestock and Trucking Company for many years.

Surviving Mr. Gaddy are his wife, Mary Ann; son, Terry, of Tuscumbia, Alabama; daughters: Beverly (Brian) Brogden, of Wilmington, NC, and Julie (Lonnie) Daniels, of Hamer; a brother, Jimmy; seven grandchildren: Adam (Deidre), Nick (Meagan) and Justin Gaddy; Lucas Brogden, Jennifer (Anthony) Allen, Crystal Seals, and Brandon Seals; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by two sons, Victor, Jr., and Russell Gaddy; a granddaughter, Sierra Victoria Gaddy; and sisters, Shirley Wilkes and Mildred Shelton; and brothers: Frank, Charles, A.C., Earl, and Bill Gaddy.

The Family of Mr. Gaddy would like to thank all of the staff, especially Viola, for all of the care that was given to him during his illness.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email