Mr. Oscar Berry, 76, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence after an illness.

Born in the Oak Grove Community of Dillon County, on April 29, 1944, he was the son of the late Rev. Amos Berry and Isla Mae Rouse Berry. For many years he was a member of the Oak Grove Little Bless Holiness Church and later became a member of the Oak Grove Church of God. He enjoyed gardening and farming and loved to eat sweets. He had a great love for raising animals of all kinds. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Berry of the home; children, Joseph (Krista) Hunter of Mount Vernon, WA, Teresa (Phillip) Montana of Vancouver, WA, Michael (Catherine) Hunter of N. Augusta, SC, Ken (Annette) Berry of Eutawville, SC, Christy Nicole Cooper of Latta, and Tonya Denise Berry of the home; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carlysle (JoAnn) Berry of North Myrtle Beach and Carl Berry of Holden Beach, NC; sisters, Isla Mae (Frank) Hall and Margaret Blanton both of Longs, SC, Evelyn Platt of North Myrtle Beach, Pauline (Jack) Williams of Marion and Ailian Cooper of Blenheim.

Funeral service was held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Pastor J.D. Hyatt. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Little Bless Holiness Church Cemetery. Visitation was 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home.

Mr. Berry was preceded in death by his parents listed above; his son Oscar Randy Berry; brothers, Edward and Wilbur Berry; and a sister, Gladys Hayes.

Please sign the online [email protected]

Due to Covid-19, social distancing must be practiced and masks should be worn.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email