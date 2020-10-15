Death Notices:

LATTA- Patricia “Pat” Ann Abram Williams, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her residence. A Homegoing service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rest Haven Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. on October 2, 2020, at the Leitner Funeral Home. The family is receiving relatives and friends at 624 Kendrick Circle, Latta, SC 29565. The care of Mrs. Williams and her family have been entrusted to the professionals of Leitner Funeral Home in Latta.

Funeral services for Lawrence Lytch were held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Powerhouse Christian Center in Dillon, SC. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Lytch died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at McLeod Regional Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 410 East Hudson Street, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Anthony Huggins were held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Powerhouse Christian Center. Burial followed at Hazy Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hamer, SC. Mr. Huggins died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral service for James Albert Graves were held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon. Mr. Graves died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 1751 Germantown Place, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Ruthie German will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Matthew AME in Hamer, SC. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Mrs. German died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 2002 Robin Court, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Mother Annie Mae Bethea, 102, will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Burial will follow in the Bethel Hill Church Cemetery, Latta, SC. Mother Bethea died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements. The family will receive friends at 321 Center Street, Dillon, SC.

Funeral service for Robert McLellan were held on Sunday, October 21, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC. Mr. McLellan died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Gail Kelly Gill died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

Funeral arrangements for Gladys Mearite will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel located at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC.

Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Mearite died on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

The family will receive friends at 924 Sunbury Drive, Fayetteville, NC.

LATTA- Ludale Legett, 78, departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Dillon, SC on May 3, 1942, the daughter of the late James and Cora Lee Carmichael Legett. A private remembrance service will be held at a later date. Leitner Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

