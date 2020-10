Curt Alvin Cedarleaf

Curt Alvin Cederleaf, 64, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, September 22, 1956, he was the son of the late Clifford Alvin Cederleaf and Lucille Faith Cosselman Cederleaf. He was a Diesel Mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Cederleaf of Dillon; children, Stephanie Gardner, Nina Chapman, Amanda Gardner, and Allen Gardner; grandchildren, Hailey Harris, Brendan Wolfe, Masyn Gardner, and Wednesday Burns.

