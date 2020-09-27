Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About Scam Calls

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a citizen stating that they had received a call from a caller stating they were with the Social Security Administration.

The caller stated that there Social Security number had been used and their identity had been stolen and was trying to obtain personal information from the citizen. The Social Security Administration will not notify you by telephone, you will be notified in writing by mail. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the citizens not to give out any personal information to any caller you don’t know.

If you receive such a call, it is without question a scam.

