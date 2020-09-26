Philip Herring Is South Elementary Teacher Of The Year

Congratulations to South Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year, Mr. Philip Herring, PEC Teacher.



Mr. Herring is in his sixth year of education and has worked in Dillon School District Four for six years. Philip is an Honor Graduate of Dillon High School’s Class of 2009.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Erskine College in 2013, majoring in Sports Management and minoring in Business. He then completed Project Create, an alternate licensure program in special education, to earn his teaching certification.

In 2017, Mr. Herring graduated from Francis Marion University with a Master’s Degree in Special Education with an emphasis in learning disabilities.

Philip works hard to build trusting relationships with his students, as he believes this is where all learning begins.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email