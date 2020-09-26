Mrs. Kristen Jones has been selected as paraprofessional of the year at East Elementary. She has been an assistant for two years.
She is the daughter of Lloyd Turner and Paula Wright. Mrs. Jones is married to Frankie Jones and they have three children R.J., Gabriel, and Faith.
She loves spending time with her family and hunting for antiques.
Kristen Jones Selected As East Paraprofessional Of The Year
