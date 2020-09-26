Kevin McLellan Named Dillon Middle School Teacher Of The Year

Mr. Kevin McLellan has been selected as Teacher of the Year at Dillon Middle School for the 2020-2021 school year.

Mr. Kevin McLellan is from Dillon, South Carolina.

He is a 2001 graduate of Dillon High School.



Mr. McLellan attended Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance.

With fifteen years of teaching experience, currently Mr. McLellan teaches 6th, 7th, and 8th grade band at Dillon Middle School

Mr. McLellan believes that all students are teachable, no matter their abilities. Mr. McLellan states, “I am humbled and honored to have been chosen as Teacher of the Year for Dillon Middle School, but it is not without having stood on the shoulders of excellent educators.” Dillon Middle School is proud to have Mr. Kevin McLellan represent our school as Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.

