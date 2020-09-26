Jasmine Hamilton Selected As East Elementary Teacher Of The Year

Miss Jasmine Hamilton is the East Elementary School Teacher of the Year. Miss Hamilton has three years teaching experience, which have taken place at East Elementary School.



She earned her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from Francis Marion University in December 2016.

She recently earned her Master’s Degree in School Counseling.

Miss Hamilton states, “It is such an honor to be chosen as Teacher of the Year at East Elementary. I am grateful to work in a school with wonderful colleagues and leaders. I would not be the teacher I am without their help, guidance, and support. Teaching is my passion. I am so blessed to have the opportunity to make a difference in children’s lives each day.”

Miss Hamilton has one daughter, Peyton. She is the daughter of James and Barbara Hamilton of Lake View, SC.

She enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email