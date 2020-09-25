Outdoor Prayer Event And Walk To Be Held Saturday

Attention Prayer Warriors! Mt. Andrew UMC, St. Paul AME, and Pyerian Baptist are hosting an outdoor prayer event and walk this Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at Mt. Andrew UMC on Hwy. 57, between Dillon and Mullins in Floyd Dale. The church is next to the Dollar General. Signs will be up.

They are looking forward to you joining your prayers with theirs for our nation. This is NOT a political rally, but a call for God’s people to lift their voices to our Heavenly Father and a call for the Holy Spirit to shower the blessings of Jesus Christ, our Lord, upon a broken and divided nation. They will have prayer booths set up for those who may drive-in as well as a sound system for public prayer.

