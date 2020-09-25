Dillon County Day Of Action Drive-Thru Event Is Saturday

Dillon County will be hosting SC Counts: A Day of Action on Saturday, September 26, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.

This community event will give people in Dillon County the opportunity to complete their 2020 Census as well as get free flu shots and free COVID-19 testing. You can choose to participate in any or all facets of the event.

The Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group will be on hand giving out hand sanitizer and masks while supplies last, and the RALI/DCHI will be giving out school supplies for elementary thru high school.

Dillon County Administrator Clay Young says, “The 2020 census will drive resources to our community for the next 10 years for schools, roads, healthcare, and so much more. We must take steps to ensure every person who lives in our county is counted. While we protect our future for the next 10 years through census completion, we must ensure widespread COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination to ensure our residents stay healthy.” The SC Counts 2020 initiative is a collaborative project of the United Way Association of SC, Together SC, and the SC Grantmaker’s Network. The SC Counts 2020 Day of Action is a collaborative partnership of SC Women in Leadership, SC Association of Counties, SC EMS Association, the SC Governor’s Complete Count Commission, and a number of municipal and nonprofit organizations.

Naomi Lett, President of the United Way Association of SC, says, “Each SC resident who is counted brings an estimated $3,000 in resources to our state. If 100 people in a community are missed, we are leaving more than $3M on the table. SC cannot afford not to receive our fair share of resources for critical infrastructure projects and economic development.”

