Pee Dee Coalition Holding Virtual ‘Breaking Free’ Race

Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault will be conducting its annual Breaking Free Race virtually this October. This will be the eighth year of the Breaking Free campaign, but the first year it will be conducted virtually. Register online at www.peedeecoalition.org/BreakingFree. The race officially starts on October 1, but registration will remain open for the entire month. All who register prior to October 1 will be guaranteed a tee shirt!

Breaking Free 2020 Distance Challenge honors October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds go toward the Emergency Safe Shelter, a shelter for women and children who have been displaced due to family violence.

Unlike previous years, participants for Breaking Free 2020 will have the entire month of October to complete distances. The Coalition has created two challenges for participants to choose from: the 25 Miles in 1 Month Challenge and the Long Distance Challenge. Participants may join as individuals for $50. Teams may participate in groups of up to four; simply register as individuals and email team names to [email protected] Weekly updates and progress reports will be shared on the Breaking Free website and the Pee Dee Coalition Facebook page.

Awards and tee shirts will be mailed during the second week of November. The males and females who complete the highest number of miles for the Long Distance Challenge will receive prizes (among four age brackets), and all who complete the 25 Miles Challenge will receive medals. Special recognitions and awards will also be given to the top fundraising individuals and teams! Winners will be announced on Facebook November 6, 2020 and prizes and tee shirts will be mailed by November 15, 2020.

COVID has impacted the nation in nearly every way possible, and it has undoubtedly taken a toll on domestic violence cases as stress and uncertainty become triggers that contribute to violent home environments. Join our efforts to empower victims and survivors of family violence by going the (social) distance this October!