Wildcats To Kick Off Regular Season Against Loris

The Dillon Wildcats will kick off regular season play on Friday, September 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Loris against the Loris Lions.

Veteran Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jackie “Coach” Hayes, who has 27 years as head coach and 36 years in the coaching profession, looks forward to returning to the final game, the state championship this year.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 12-2 season from last year as AA Lower State Champions and will treat each week’s opponent to be the toughest game of the season.

Off-season conditioning has been hampered and very difficult due the nature of the Covid-19 Pandemic that we have been facing since February, 2020.

The ‘Cats lost 17 players from last year and 2 members of the veteran coaching staff. Coach Jason Gunter and Coach Jamie Norris are no longer on the coaching staff. However, we have 2 new coaches, Coach Norman Quick and Coach Bryce King.

To go deep into the season this year, the Wildcats will have to acquire a quarterback, offensive linemen, and defensive linemen. The “Cats” are blessed with new talent this year, especially in the quarterback position.

After traveling the first week of the season, Dillon will be at home on Friday, October 2, to face Aynor who defeated Dillon in a close game in Aynor last season.

On October 16, the Wildcats will travel to Georgetown and be at home to face Waccamaw on Friday, October 23. Dillon will host in-county Lake View on Friday, October 30.

For the final game of the regular season, the ‘Cats will travel to Bennettsville to face Marlboro County on Friday, November 6.

Support your team.

