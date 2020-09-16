Pee Dee Electric & Marlboro Electric Announce New Partnership Agreement

Bennettsville, SC – September 16, 2020 – Pee Dee Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Electric Cooperative are pleased to announce their entry into a management agreement, effective September 18, 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, William Fleming, Jr. will serve as President and CEO of both cooperatives. This strategic partnership aligns the two neighboring electric cooperatives in an effort to create economic benefits, long-term efficiencies and provide overall improved service for the members of both entities. The combined service areas will result in the largest geographical territories of any commonly managed cooperatives in the state of South Carolina.

Having held the position of President and CEO of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative and Marlboro Development Team since 2014, Fleming previously served as Vice President of Marketing and Economic Development at Pee Dee Electric. An alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School, Fleming also holds two degrees from the University of South Carolina, and a certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Applied Neuroscience and Mathematics.

“With his proven leadership record and past Pee Dee Electric experience, we are pleased to have William Fleming take the management reins,” notes James Goodson, Chairman of Pee Dee Electric. “We look forward to the continued success of Pee Dee Electric and our members under this partnership agreement.”

“We are very excited and grateful to partner with Pee Dee Electric,” says Fleming, “and see this relationship as providing opportunities to continue PDEC board’s focus on rates and facilitating growth for all members and communities we serve.”

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative Inc., based in Darlington, S.C., provides electrical power in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lee and Marion counties to over 30,000 residential and commercial members.

Marlboro Electric Cooperative was founded in 1939, is based in Bennettsville, S.C. and provides electric power to residential and commercial members in Marlboro and Dillon counties while striving to maintain the lowest rates in the state.