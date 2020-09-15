Michael Hayes, II, To Be Starting Punter For Georgia State On Sept. 19th

Michael Hayes, II will be the starting punter for the Georgia State Panthers in the ESPN2 nationally televised football game on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 12:00 p.m. in Atlanta. In addition, he will be the holder for PAT’s and field goals.

Hayes was on the Dean’s list in the Fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020.

While in high school at West Florence, S.C., he was chosen for the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl all-star game, 2-time All-Pee Dee selection by the Florence Morning News, the Palmetto Champions Specialist of the Year, he made 64 of 65 extra-point kicks, and 6 of 8 field-goal attempts with long of 42 yards, he recorded 72 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 40 yards per punt with a long of 50, scored 170 points in his career including 82 as a senior, helped West Florence High School to an 11-2 record, and also lettered two years in soccer.

He is the son of Michael and Michelle Hayes.