Flood Hazard Notice

THE TOWN COUNCIL of Latta and Dillon County Building Code Enforcement hereby intend to revise the flood hazard information along Reedy Creek Tributary 1, generally located between East Academy Street and Richardson Street. Specifically, the flood hazard information will be revised from a point approximately 3000 feet downstream of East Academy Street to a point approximately 1500 feet upstream of Bass Street.

Because of the revision, the 1-percent-chance water surface elevations will increase and decrease within the area of revision and the floodplain will widen and narrow within the area of revision.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the Dillon County Code Enforcement Office. Interested persons may call Larry Jones at (843) 841-3874 for additional information Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can also be reviewed at the Latta Town Hall. Interested persons may call Jarrett Taylor at (843) 752-

5115 for additional information Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

