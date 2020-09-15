YORK – Mr. Darryl Wayne Whittington, 70, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill with Rev. Chris Ballard officiating. Burial was at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Born in Conway, SC, Mr. Whittington was the son of the late Henry Cecil Whittington and the late Ramona Brock Whittington. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He was a member of the band “The Scribes”; was an avid Gamecock fan and a history fanatic. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his sister, Marcia (Stanley) Robinson of Rock Hill; and his bestie, Tracey Mobley; his uncle, Bo Brook of Charlotte, NC; his four aunts, Barbara B. Kelly of Mauldin, SC, Linda B. Morrison, Peggy B. Sessions, and Irene Brock all three of Dillon, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Whittington’s name to Greene Funeral Home, PO Box 37537, Rock Hill, SC 29732.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email