Senate Report: Importance Of The Census Cannot Be Overstated

By Senator Kent Williams

The federal government has $675 billion for grants and support to states, counties, and communities based on the census data collected. Your participation determines how much federal funds your community receives every year for the next decade. Based on the data from the 2010 Census, South Carolina received $12,691,509,891 through 55 federal spending programs. The US Census Bureau is urging every household to fill out the 2020 Census forms and submit it by mail, complete it by phone or online.

In 2010, only 64.7% of the population of the entire state participated in the census. Currently, participation is low for the state and your county! We can do better! Consider the more residents in the state the more funding the state receives. Imagine how much additional funds your community can receive if 80-90% of its residents participate in the census.

COUNTY TOTAL INTERNET 2010

PARTICIPATION

DILLON 43.7% 17.3% 58.6%

FLORENCE 58.1% 36.% 65%

HORRY 46.6% 35.5% 50.5%

MARLBORO 52.0% 19.8% 60.%

MARION 52.6% 20.7% 60.1%

SOUTH

CAROLINA 58.1% 43.1% 64.7%

The National Conference of State Legislature reported approximately 18,300 residents were not counted in 2010. The report estimates that each person equals $3,000 for the state. This lack of participation cost the state $54, 000,000. Consider how much an additional $54,000,000 would benefit the state. Critical programs and agencies throughout the state receive funds based on census data:

• Programs in rural areas, restore wildlife, prevent child abuse and help provide housing assistance for older adults.

• Funding for pediatric care, new clinics, hospitals, additional services for families, older adults, and children, emergency services, which are vital in preparing and dealing with critical situations, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

• Programs and services for new clinics, additional services for families, older adults, and children to affordable housing for the elderly.

The questions are simple and straightforward: do you own or rent your house, who lives in the household, how you are related, your race, age, sex, and phone number. Take a moment to complete your 2020 Census nine simple questions and submit it. We have one opportunity to get the funding we need! It will be October 31, 2020 before you know it!

The census is mandatory for everyone living here. The United States Government counts every person living in the country every ten years. The importance of completing the census cannot be overstated.

Visit 2020CENSUS.GOV to complete your census online.

Call the number below to complete your census online.

ENGLISH 1-844-330-2020

SPANISH 1-844-468-2020

