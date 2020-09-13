Virtual Workshop To Be Held On Selling Locally Produced Meats

Join North Carolina Cooperative Extension and NC Choices for a live virtual presentation on all matters dealing with selling locally produced meats on Tuesday, September 22, at 3:00 p.m. This ONLINE event can be accessed from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone with internet access via Zoom.

Mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones must download the free Zoom app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store prior to use. A link to the meeting and the required password will be provided in the registration confirmation email.

Lee Menius, Technical Program Coordinator for NC Choices, will provide information on covering rules for selling pork and beef as well as information on meat handlers licensing (rules, regulations, inspections, etc.). Margaret Ross, Extension Area Specialized Poultry Agent – Jones County Center, will discuss rules for selling poultry and egg laws. Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock Agent – Robeson County Center, and Stefani Sykes, Extension Livestock Agent – Wayne County Center, will give tips on marketing your local meat and pricing strategies.

REGISTER at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/selling-local-meat-tickets-118040507335

For more information or any questions, please contact Taylor Chavis (Robeson County Center) at 910-671-3276 or [email protected], or Stefani Sykes (Wayne County Center) at 919-731-1521 or [email protected]

