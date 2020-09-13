Andress To Serve As NETC Culinary Arts Director

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) welcomes Tiara Andress as the Culinary Arts Academic Program Director. Andress relocated to Cheraw from Amory, MS, to serve our students. In this role, she is responsible for developing NETC’s Culinary Curriculum while teaching courses in the Food Truck Certificate Program. The program will cover the study of food from the ground to the plate, providing training in culinary arts, agriculture, nutrition, and business.

Andress has always had an interest in Food Media. Becoming a Development Chef, Recipe Developer, Food Stylist, and Columnist are some of her career aspirations. She has worked with National Geographic’s Lindblad Expeditions as a Chef De Partie, living and preparing meals on an expedition boat for eight months. The opportunity allowed her to travel to Alaska, Canada, California, and Panama City. Her experience also includes a three-month winter internship at America’s Test Kitchen in Boston, MA.

Before working on the boat, Andress didn’t care for anything outdoors. She now enjoys outside activities like hiking, canoeing, and kayaking. “I plan to expose my students to the career options available to them in the Culinary Field,” Andress said. “After obtaining this certification, they will be able to travel and see the world.”

Everyone has to eat, and that is one thing we all have in common. Andress understands the power of conversation during a great meal. People use that time to connect on an intimate level. Her love for people and food is what drove her decision to become a chef.

Andress has an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Itawamba Community College in Fulton, MS. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts double minor Food Art & Journalism from the University for Women Culinary Institute in Columbus, MS. She earned a Master of Arts in Food Studies with a concentration in Communication from Chatham University Pittsburgh, PA.

Andress shares this thought with her future students, “You do what you have to do, to do what you want to do. Sometimes in life, you do things that you don’t necessarily want to, but it’s for the greater good of your overall plan.”

