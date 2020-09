Several Sought By Sheriff’s Office On Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

PAUL MATHEW MASSEE

916 HWY.301 SOUTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

HIT AND RUN

ANDRE ISAIAH MANNING

2465 CARDINAL DRIVE

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR PETIT LARCENY AND

MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

RAFIEL D. MAXWELL

1128 SPARROW DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER AND MALI CIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY

RONALD L.

MCMILLIAN

510 E. HOWARD STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION

AMANDA NORRIS OWENS WALLACE

2529 SHADELAND DRIVE

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

UNLAWFUL NEGLECT OF A CHILD

RICKY LASHAWN ROWELL

500 E COUNTRYSIDE RD.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY AND

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

JOTAVIOUS JAMOND SCOTT

1602 MCNEIL STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SHILEZ LEVANCE THOMPSON

1022 ALLENTOWN DR.

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD

JEROME LEE TORRENCE

2634 SHADELAND DR.

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY AND

POINTING FIREARM

AT A PERSON

CLEO WARD, JR.

600 RICHARD TEMPLE BLVD.

LAKE VIEW, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

PETIT LARCENY

KRISTI HILL

WEATHERFORD

4763 SANDY HILL RD.

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

TERRY LYNN WILLIAMSON

130 LITTLE BEAR DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CHRISTOPHER T. FORD

334 DIXON STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

ATTEMPTED MURDER

ALBERT ALEXANDER GRAVES JR.

1117 CURTIS DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ARMED ROBBERY

U. L. GRAVES

2510 HWY 57

LITTLE ROCK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT

YAYSHER DMION GRICE

2014 GREEN ACRES LOOP

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

BURGLARY AND ARMED ROBBERY

CHERYL HIOTT

2355 HWY. 301 NORTH

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

SADIE MADISON

JACKSON

521 BALSOM DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY

CHARLES KEVIN

CALHOUN

2943 OLD RIVER RD.

FORK, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR VIOLATION OF COUNTY DOG

REGULATION

LAURENCE CARTER

511 DOUG’S PLACE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

CLARISSA N. CLAY

117 SMUTHERMAN DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

POSSESSION OF

DANGEROUS ANIMAL

CORY WHITTINGTON

2116 OZELMA DR

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR PETIT

LARCENY

AVERY JEROD

MCDONALD

529 NEW CIRCLE DR

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND PETIT LARCENY

DARRIS RASHONE PAGE

6458 MORGAN DR.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

LARRY COLLINS

928 BASS MILL RD.

SELLERS, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT & BATTERY BY MOB

VERNIE BLOUNT

1201 E CLEVELAND ST.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE