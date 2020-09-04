Staci Humphrey Graduates From FDTC Nursing Program

Staci M. Humphrey, along with many others, was pinned on August 12, 2020 graduating from the Nursing Program with Florence-Darlington Technical College, with a GPA of 3.5. Staci is part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Along with being pinned, she was awarded the Clinical Nursing Award, awarded by the staff. The Clinical Nursing Award is given to the outstanding PN and ADN bedside nurse from each graduating class of the Florence-Darlington Technical College Associate Degree Nursing Program. The purpose of this award is to recognize excellence in clinical nursing and compassion for the client. Congratulations to Miss Staci M. Humphrey. (Contributed Photos)

