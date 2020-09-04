JB Bowen Ordained Into Ministry

Contributed by

Sarah Stubbs

Joshua Keith (JB) Bowen was ordained to the ministry Sunday, August 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church Dillon. Jamie Arnette, Senior Pastor of FBC Dillon, Keith Bowen, Pastor of Christ Community Church, and Adrian Allen, Pastor of Lamar 1st Baptist Church, participated in the service.

JB, the Associate Pastor of Students at FBC Dillon, graduated from Latta High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry from North Greenville University in 2018. JB has served at the Minister of Youth at Covenant Baptist Church in Lancaster, Associate Minister of Music at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Traveler’s Rest, and as a counselor, worship leader, and Assistant Director at Camp Pinehill in Bennettsville. JB is married to the former Kelsey Allen.

