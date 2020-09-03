Mayor Pro-Tem Removes All Bids With City Of Dillon

By Betsy Finklea

Mayor Pro-Tem, Dr. Phil Wallace, removed all bids that he had with the City of Dillon at the August Dillon City Council meeting.

Wallace, who has served for 25+ years, said he wanted everyone in Dillon and this council to know that he was not getting any secondary gain through his council service. He noted that he made the decision to remove all bids in view of last month’s meeting. He said he was fine with this decision.

Wallace said if the city wants to send someone, he will take care of them and his patients who are part of the city. He said he will take the insurance and do all of tht.

Wallace said he was not turning his back on anybody, but as far as a formal contract with the city, he was removing his bids.

Later in the meeting, the council took up the medical services bid for Dillon Family Medicine.

After a great deal of discussion and debate, the council awarded the bid to Dillon Family Medicine, the only bidder after Dillon Internal Medicine’s bid was withdrawn.

At the July meeting, council was generally in agreement about the bids with the exception of Johnny Eller. Because this required a unanimous vote due to a council member entering a bid this brought council to an impasse. The following is an account of that meeting as taken directly from the Dillon City Council meeting minutes:

Dr. Wallace recused himself out of this discussion and vote because his business put in a bid. Councilmember Eller asked if the city has a sealed bid policy. City Manager Glen Wagner responded no. Councilmember Eller asked that when we bid things out in the future, we need to look into having a policy in place where the bids are sealed and opened in front of council. Glen responded professional services don’t have to be bid out but our procurement policy says vehicles over $30,000 or more have to be bid out. If it’s done through state contract it doesn’t have to be bid out. Councilmember Eller asked if we sent a bid request to CareSouth. Glen answered no, we sent request out to Dillon Family Medicine, Dillon Internal Medicine, Stanton Chiropractic, and McLeod. Glen gave information on the prices and services and requested that they keep the pre-employment physicals and drug screens with the same provider. Councilmember Eller asked had Dillon Internal Medicine always charged what they show today. Glen responded in 2018/19 they billed $90 for the past two years. Councilmember Eller said for the record the bids need to be sealed because Dr. Wallace can see the bids, not saying he did but he can. Councilmember Eller asked why did Dillon Internal Medicine increased for $90 to $100. Glen said no one had seen these bids until Friday, and council has to unanimously vote yes for Dr. Wallace to win the bid. Glen asked that they vote for each service separately. Councilmember Washington asked what do you do, if you don’t get a unanimous vote. Glen stated you give the bid to the next lowest bid. Councilmember Cousar seconded. The motion failed. Councilmember David asked for Glen to give information on that law again. Glen said the law states that any municipal officer who has a financial interest can submit a bid but it has to be a unanimous vote for him to win the bid. Councilmember Jackson made a motion that new employees can go to the provider they choose for physicals and drug screenings with no cost over $100. Councilmember Cousar seconded. The motion passed 5-0. Councilmember David made a motion to use Dillon Internal Medicine for Annual Fire Physicals. Councilmember Cousar seconded. The motion failed 4-1. Councilmember David made a motion to keep annual fire physical as is. Firemen can choose between Dillon Internal Medicine and Dillon Family Medicine. Councilmember Washington seconded and the motion passed 5-0.

Councilmember David made a motion that employees get the DOT physicals where they choose. Councilmember Washington seconded and the motion passed 5-0.

Councilmember David made a motion that the employee can choose to go to any provider that they choose for Workers Compensation. Councilmember Washington seconded. Glen stated that wasn’t a good idea because we need one person for the insurance people and for us to consult with.

Councilmember Jackson made a motion to accept Dillon Internal Medicine for Worker’s Compensation. Councilman David seconded. The motion failed 4-1. Councilmember Jay David asked what is the problem with letting the employee make a choice. Janet Bethea stated sometimes if you go to your personal provider, they would be easier to convince to let the employee stay out of work longer. After much discussion on Workers Compensation, it was decided to get more information from the Municipal Trust and bring it back to Council at the August meeting. Councilmember Eller asked if Dillon Internal Medicine and Dillon Family Medicine could specify services that they provide. Councilmember Cousar made a motion tha Glen come back next meeting with more information. Councilmember Washington seconded and the motion passes 3-2. Councilmember Jackson made a motion to accept Dillon Internal Medicine as the lowest bid to provide Hepatitis B shots. Councilmember Washington seconded and motion passed 5-0. Dr. Wallace wanted to make a comment that is not related to the bids but his integrity. He asked each councilmember if he called them or asked anyone about this bed process. Everyone replied no. He said his integrity was questioned and he wanted to make that clear.

Both meetings can be viewed on The Dillon Herald’s channel on You Tube.

