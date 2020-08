Dillon County Council Agenda Announced

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON SC 29536

AUGUST 26, 2020

4:00 PM

_______________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Public Hearing

A. AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOINT COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2014 PARK) OF DILLON AND MARION COUNTY SO AS TO ENLARGE THE PARK.

B. AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS FOR COUNTY PURPOSES IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2021 AND ADOPT AND IMPLEMENT RATES AND FEES, AND FOR OTHER TAX PURPOSES AND COUNTY APPROPRIATION PURPOSES AND TO ESTABLISH THE TAX MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FOR THE BUDGET.

5. New Business

A. SC DOT Agreement

B. Pee Dee Regional Council of Governments

C. Recreation Request

6. Old Business

A. Danny Holder –hardware and software upgrades

7. Finance Report

8. Ordinance Readings

A. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE AND SALE OF NOT EXCEEDING $1,200,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2020, OF DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA; FIXING THE FORM AND DETAILS OF THE BONDS; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE CHAIRMAN OF COUNTY COUNCIL AND COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR TO DETERMINE CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO THE BONDS; PROVIDING FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE BONDS; THE DISPOSITION OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE BONDS; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING THERETO.

B. THIRD READING – AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS FOR COUNTY PURPOSES IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020 AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2021 AND ADOPT AND IMPLEMENT RATES AND FEES, AND FOR OTHER TAX PURPOSES AND COUNTY APPROPRIATION PURPOSES AND TO ESTABLISH THE TAX MILLAGE TO PROVIDE FOR THE BUDGET.

C. THIRD READING – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND AN AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A JOIN COUNTY INDUSTRIAL AND BUSINESS PARK (2014 PARK) OF DILLON AND MARION COUNTIES AS TO ENGLARGE THE PARK.

9. Appointments

A. Accommodations Tax – District 7

10. Executive Session

Contractual Matter – Dillon Furniture

11. Adjourn