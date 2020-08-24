Draft of Dillon Downtown Master Plan Presented

By Betsy Finklea

Two representatives from Benchmark Planning presented the draft of the downtown master plan, draft recommendations, and conceptual designs at the Dillon City Council’s August meeting.

The master plan process is divided into three phases: Phase One – Downtown Assessment (December – February), Phase Two – Downtown Concepts and Vision (March – August) – the phase where they are now, and Phase Three – Downtown Master Plan Development (August – October).

To formulate the master plan draft, a downtown assessment was conducted. This assessment included meetings with downtown coordinator and key staff, background research, and listening sessions with elected officials, business owners, stakeholders, and others. About 60 people participated in the listening sessions and a downtown workshop that was held.

One of the representatives went over some statistics regarding population and noted that with the inland port and Gateway I-95 Park, there was potential for new development.

The focus area for the master pan drafat was approximately 14 blocks and covers Main Street and the area at Main Street and Highway 301.

When developing the plan, they looked at a great deal of information including existing land use, traffic counts, appraised values, zoning, and potential opportunity sites. Other things they looked at were vacant properties, properties for sale, and potential flood areas such as those that flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

The presenter said that one thing he was surprised to see was the amount of ridership on the Amtrak. In 2019, the ridership was 5,420 people.

During the listening sessions, the presenter said he had heard a great deal about the downtown events such as the Saint Patrick’s Day Festival, Celebrate Main Street, the Summer Concert Series, and the Shop Small events. They also heard about events outside of Main Street such as the Dillon Battle of the Bands.

The presenter said they were also encouraged to hear about the façade grants. And the work that has been done. Since 2017, 24 grants have been awarded.

The presenter reviewed the positive indicators including the Dillon County I-95 Industrial Megasite development and the Inland Port Development; vehicular traffic is significant with great traffic generators such as the post office, government buildings, banks, and hospital; and the new development activity in the downtown.

Some of the things that came out of the listening sessions were that the people who were interviewed wanted to maintain the small town charm, wanted downtown restaurants and evening entertainment, more and great events, more family-oriented events and things to do, and opportunities for all ages.

Some of the questions and points the listening session brought about were:

–How do we attract/creat more business downtown?

– How do we take advantage of the Amtrak Passenger Rail Station?

– Are building coes and guidelines facilitating development?

– Improving alcohol laws/rules

– Creating “makerspace” where people can make things – An example would be a commercial kitchen.

– There was also an interest in co-working space, event space, more performing arts, and activities to attract young people such as comedy, bands, and open mic nights.

– Building a creative economy/creative infrastructure.

– How can Downtown Dillon become a destination? The presenter said this was one of the biggest questions that needs to be addressed.

– How to take advantage of the Inland Port and things to grow Dillon.

The five major areas of recommendations were: 1. Improve downtown design, 2. Expand the government center, 3. Develop Farmers Market Place, 4. Enhance the Gateway intersection, and 5. Implement supporting initiatives.

The presenter said they divided the area into three districts – the government center, the Festival Marketplace, and the gateway.

The presenter said about 9,000 to 12,000 cars a day on 301.

He said gateway improvements are needed to get some of these cars to go left or right onto Main Street.

The Downtown Design initiatives were then detailed by one of the presenters. He said a new streetcape design is needed for Main Street. He said they need to improve the pedestrian environment with bulb outs, shade trees, and wider sidewalks (14’ minimum for cafes). He suggests creating an outdoor dining experience to add life to the street. He said they should stratigically plant shade trees between the property lines to frame the signage of the building. He recommends changing the travel lanes from four to three lanes (11.6 feet wide) to allow wider sidewalks and to change the parking places from a 60 degree angle to a 45 degree angle to allow for a more comfortable angle for parking. He said the current set-up sends a signal that this is a place for cars not people. He said their recommended changes would increase parking from approximately 117 spaces to 223 spaces. He said people will come for the experience of downtown.

He also gave recommendations for the Festival market Black (in the area of the fountain and bank building). These recommendations inclue two travel lanes with no turns, 45 degree angled parking, 17’ wide sidewalks as this is the best location for outdoor cafes, strategic tree planting, removal of some tree planting areas, high visibility crosswalks, and intersection detail at the depot area such as a city logo painted on the pavement.

The 301 Gateway concept includes new streetscape on 301 and one block on each side of Main Street. New street trees signal a change in pattern, and vertical markers on the corners at Main Street. He said they need to do something at the four corners to let people know this is Main Street. He said there needs to be wayfinding signs that encourage people to explore Main Street.

The presenter made a recommendation for the agriculture building. He suggests putting the police department there instead of the bank building. He said some county and state offices could locate there as well. This would open up the bank building for highly visible use such as a business incubator or small business center.

He discussed a market hall for the Farmers market which could also be used for a vintage market, Christmas market, live music hall, or other community venues. A performance barn was also discussed.

The presenter discussed a concept he called “economic gardening,” where one plants a seed and watches it grow. He said one could have a kernel of an idea; test the idea in the market hall with little overhead; if it is successful, move it into the small business center where the idea can be developed and grow; and then eventually move the business into a building on Main Street. He said this business would also be sticky because it developed and grew in Dillon.

He discussed the need for clear façade grant guidelines written into a three to five page document and making permitting an easier and more streamlined process. Some other supporting matters were also discussed. To view the full presentation, view the Dillon City Council 8/10/2020 meeting on The Dillon Herald’s channel on You Tube.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email