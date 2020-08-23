District Four Announces New Staff Member, New Teachers For Upcoming School Year

Dillon District Four is announcing their new District Level staff member and new teachers for the upcoming school year.

District Level

Joanna Byrd- Joanna will be our new School Psychologist. She is a resident of Florence, SC and a recent graduate from Francis Marion University with a Specialist Degree in School Psychology. Joanna completed her School Psychology Internship with the Horry County School System.

Dillon Middle School

Dillon Davis- Dillon is a Hartsville native. He is a graduate of Francis Marion University. He completed his student teaching at Darlington Middle School. He will join the 7th grade team at Dillon Middle School teaching Social Studies.

Mae Evans- Mae is a resident of Clio, SC. She graduated from Winthrop University in 1984 with a degree in Business. She also obtained a degree from Fayetteville State University and her Master’s from the University Of South Carolina in 1995. She has taught both Business and Special Education in Cumberland County, Marlboro County, and Chesterfield County. She will be teaching Business Education at Dillon Middle School.

Darryl Bryant Miller- Darryl is a resident of Dillon and former Dillon High School Graduate. He most recently graduated from Francis Marion University with a degree in Middle Level Social Studies and English. Darryl will be teaching 7th grade Social Studies.

Olivia Lara- Olivia is a native of Fork, South Carolina. She is a recent graduate of Francis Marion University. There she obtained a degree in Middle Level English and Middle Level Social Studies. Olivia completed her student teaching at Dillon Middle School. She will be teaching 7th grade English.

Dillon High School

Adam Ford- Adam is a resident of Fork, SC. He recently completed the Graduate Program at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC. He completed his student teaching at Conway High School, Socastee High, and completed an internship at North Myrtle Beach High School. Adam will be teaching Social Studies.

Bryce King- Bryce is a Dillon native. He graduated from Dillon High School. He attended the University of South Carolina and Mars Hill University where he played football. He received his degree in Physical Education. Bryce recently taught and coached in the Surry County School System in Dobson, NC. He will be teaching Health and Personal Wellness.

Brenda Haynes- Brenda resides in Fayetteville, NC. She graduated from Fayetteville State University in 1987 with a degree in Business/Marketing Management. She also holds a Master’s Degree and Executive Leadership Degree from Gardner Webb University. She taught Business Education courses at EE. Smith & Terry Sanford from 1988 to June of 2019. Brenda will be teaching Business Education.

Norman Quick- Norman is a resident of Laurinburg, NC. He attended East Carolina University and St. Andrews Presbyterian College. He has taught Physical Education, Health, and Driver’s Education at several schools in the Scotland area and coached football. He also taught and coached at Dillon High School for several years. His most recent position was at Carolina Forest High School in Horry County.

Angie Gordon- Angie is a former Dillon High School Graduate. She has recently relocated back to Dillon. She graduated from Francis Marion University with a degree in Secondary Mathematics. She also holds a Masters in Middle Level Math and obtained an Educational Specialist degree from Clemson University in 2018. She has taught Math in both the Laurens School District and the Greenwood School District from August of 1996 –June 2019. Most recently, Angie was the Guidance Counselor at Greenwood High School.

East Elementary

Ashley Norton- Ashley is a resident of Dillon. She received her Bachelors in Early Childhood from Winthrop University in 2007. She taught at Cain Elementary in Darlington and most recently at Dillon Christian School. She brings 12 years of teaching experience to East Elementary. Ashley will teaching 2nd grade.

Karli Alford- Karli is resident of Dillon. She graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2019 with a Degree in Early Childhood Education. She completed her student teaching at East Elementary. Karli will be teaching 1st grade.

Gordon Elementary

Rebecca Stager- Rebecca and her family recently relocated to Dillon from Charlotte, NC. She is a 1997 graduate of the University of Arizona. She obtained a Masters in Education in 2008 from Arizona State University. She has been an Instructional Coach, an Interventionist, and has taught 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades. Rebecca will be teaching 5th grade at Gordon.

Rahab Kahiro- Rahab is a native of Kenya. She received her Bachelors in Early Childhood/Elementary from Kampala International University in Uganda. She is an International teacher. Mrs. Kahiro will be teaching 4th grade.

Kristen Fowler- Kris resides in Bennettsville, SC. She attended Florida Southern University, St. Leo College, and the University of South Florida. She has spent most of her teaching career in Florida teaching Special Education but most recently, she has been teaching at Marlboro Academy. Mrs. Fowler will be teaching Resource at Gordon.

Austin Green- Austin is former Dillon High School graduate. He graduated from Claflin University in December of 2019 with a Bachelors of Arts in Music He is currently in the PACE Program. Austin’s home base school will be Gordon Elementary but he will also be teaching a few days at East Elementary.

South Elementary

Margie Lawson- Margie is a resident of Lumberton, NC. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education. She was a Teacher’s Assistant in the Public School Schools of Robeson County from 1984-2016. Margie taught kindergarten from August of 2016 until January of 2020 when she retired. She will be teaching 1st grade.

Lake View

Elementary

Megan Johnson- Megan is a 2019 graduate of the College of Charleston. There she obtained a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education. She completed her student teaching at Drayton Hall Elementary School in the Charleston County School District. She taught at Greenwood Elementary for the 2019-2020 school year in the Florence School District 1. Megan will be teaching 4th grade.