Senate Report: Census

The US Census is due soon. The questions are simple and straightforward: do you own or rent your house, who lives in the household, how are you related, your race, age, sex, and phone number. There is no question about political affiliation, citizenship, social security number or banking information. Nine questions that will benefit you, your family and community. The goal of the census is a simple one and that is to count everyone living in the United States.

There are mixed status, undocumented families, and immigrant families that may fear completing and submitting the census. Deliberate misleading information about citizenship has caused many to fear the census. There is no question about citizenship on the 2020 Census. Do not boycott the census! It is too important.

Expect to be contacted by the U.S. Census Bureau if you have not completed and submitted your 2020 Census. Beware of scammers posing as census takers. If you are approached by “representatives” from the “Department of Home Affairs.” The “Department of Home Affairs” does not exist. It is an effort to manipulate census outcomes. Do not interact or provide any information to a representative from the “Department of Home Affairs.”

The Census Bureau continues to work diligently to secure an accurate count and counter false information that may result in an undercount. Census takers will be reaching out to you in several ways to obtain an exact count:

• MAIL: You may receive forms designed to look like official census mail, but are intended to confuse you and lead to inaccurate census counts. Pay close attention to the documents you receive.

• In addition to the actual census documents that you should have, on or around July 22, you will begin receiving a reminder postcard to complete your census.

• DOOR TO DOOR: A census taker will come to your door to interview you between now and October if you have not completed and submitted the 2020 Census. You will be asked the questions that are on the census. It is legal and normal for census takers to ask your neighbors about your household.

• PHONE: The Census Bureau will call you to collect census data if you have not completed your census. Scammers may try to extract personal information from you by calling and asking you to report your household information over the phone.

A legitimate census caller will tell you to go to the census website, where you will find the exact number they are calling from.

They will also never ask for your Social Security number or a credit card.

• ONLINE: You can complete your census online at 2020census.gov The Census Bureau will never contact you via email to complete a survey. Do not click on any links or download any attachments in the email.

• JOBS: If you are job hunting, scammers are posting job applications for people interested in temporary positions with the Census Bureau. When applying for a real job with the Census Bureau, go to the Census Bureau’s official website and job application page.”

The census is mandatory for every American citizen. Beware of the tactics that scammers use to defraud people. Stay vigilant! The importance of completing the census cannot be overstated. If you suspect fraud, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

As with all matters concerning state government, I want to hear your opinions and suggestions concerning these issues. Please contact me in my Columbia office located at 602 Gressette Office Building.

You can reach me, or a member of my staff in Columbia at (803) 212-6008 or by fax at (803) 212-6011. My district office is located at 1305 North Main Street, Marion, SC 29571, the phone number is (843) 423-8237 and the fax number is (843) 431-6049.

You may also email me at [email protected] . My business phone is (843) 423-3904.

Please use this information to write, call or e-mail me with your suggestions and concerns regarding issues before the Senate and in our community.

Share this...

Linkedin Pinterest Reddit Print email