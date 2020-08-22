To The Editor:

May I write about the “quality of life” in Dillon County. My first gripe is the noise I suffer from the exhaust pipes (or glass packs) on a pick-up, the whining of motorcycles halfway across town, the people who drive up at filling stations or any parking lots where young people have their “music” as loud it can get with windows down, or doors open to the most vulgar words. I don’t want to hear that much less my wife. I’ve called 911 a few times, but the offenders are gone before a cop can get there. As many deupies and police as Latta and Dillon have, I believe they could stop this with a $100 fine or so. They need to roll down their windows, ride golf carts, or whatever is necessary. I recently saw a 4 year old girl standing in the back seat of a “vulgar car”. I told him he needed to be arrested for child abuse. Please address this problem before someone is shot. Some fines and police action should control a lot of this.

Thank You,

S. Houston Manning

300 Church St.,

Latta, S.C.

