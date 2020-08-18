Solicitor’s Office Issues Mandatory Court Appearance Notice For Defendants

Pursuant to Section 1-7-330 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is publishing this list of defendants to notify them of a mandatory court appearance for case negotiations at the Dillon County Judicial Center at the date and time specified below. Failure to appear may result in the issuance of a bench warrant. Protocols will be in place to comply with all public health guidelines regarding COVID-19. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
9:00 a.m.
Rakeem Fletcher
Jessie Bethea
Julius Ross
Rebecca Coleman
Kasey Tyler
Trey Clark
Damon Johnson
Avery McLellan
Vodell Reaves
Shelby Manning
Kiley Bethea
Billy Joe Hunt
Fredrick Sellers, Jr.
Spencer Crossland
10:30 a.m.
Meagan Kelly Croy
Charles Woods
Ricky Caulder
Brad Everett Hester
Christy Gearheart
Jared Lee Smith
Larry Farmer
Hunter Keith Lewis
Ahmarea Deberry
Nakia Gore
Michael Brandon Chavis
Michael Ray Chavis
Evon McDowell
Jacquelin Sainvil
William Chad Eaker
12:00 p.m.
Clifton Benjamin
Jameel Rashad Malachi
Richard Charles McArthur
Delnishio Coatney
Terrell McNeill
Rodreques Daquan Brown
Joseph Rippy
Amber Nicole Hooks
Stanley Conyers
Linda Kate Cook
Rakeem Kevon Fletcher
Don Jordan Bryant
Lindsay Hamilton
Richard Lee Leach
1:30 p.m.
Glennashia Leggette
Oscar Mark Walters
Nick W. Bent
Dawn Ashley Watts
Darin Selby
Jamoll Wheeler
Harley Caulder
Schyrelle Katrice Moses
Lisa Marie McDowell
Tristen Nicole Ice
Nathaniel McCoy
Marcus Davis
3:00 p.m.
Davey Earl Jones
Delvon Bethea
Michael Jerome Alford
Christopher Price
Alicia Margaret Wallace
Jeffrey Richardson
Mark Charles Jackson
Marquize Demond Edwards
Lacarius Manning
Justin Lee Allen
Susan Kelly Wofford
Latoya Green
Casey Nicole Cribbs
Lucinda Kaye Turbeville
Natasha Brown
Wednesday, August 26,
2020
9:00 a.m.
Travis Bethea
Travis Antonio McCallum
Jackie Jordan
John Furniss
Jeremy Page
Kenneth Moore
Prince Rakeem McDaniel
John Charles Brown
Marcus Sherrill
Kenneth Raymond Moore
Anthony Tyrone Finney
Nina Monique Allen
10:30 a.m.
Jamie Larue Hulon
Eric Eaddy
Adrian Wilson
Johnathan Lovett
Anthony Dean Writebol
Gregory Lamont Williamson
Logan Michelle Ratley
James Anthony
Carrie Ann Hopkins
Zachary Wilson
Edward McRae
Ricky S. Rogers
Spencer Latron Davis
Franklin Jamar Harley
Ronald Edward McRae
12:00 p.m.
Ray Smith
RaShawn LaTrell Green
Brandi Kendra Thomas
Samantha Marie Wilson
Troy Antonio Williams
James Calvin Quick, Jr.
Kenneth Ray
Cabbagestalk, Jr.
Ny’Asia Ty’Shea Williams
Rodney Kyle Carter
Kevin L. Drawhorn
Rashad Tyrique Horton
12:00 p.m.
Quazay Shaleek Pearson
Laron Vonyae Quick
Israel Ra’Mel Fields
Joseph Tirell Woods
Adonis Kiawoh
Crystal Lynn Locklear
Jessie Jamel Campbell III
Denzel Lamar Moultrie
1:30 p.m.
Lawrence Chadwick Owens
Cordarius Cozart
Nasim Rayquan Whitley
Rachael Grimsley Cook
Malcolm Lytch
Brittney Monique Woods
Allen Demario Reed
Robert Blake Lee
Antron Jeromal Walters
Devontionne Singletary
Jaqualine Ann Alford
Darron Lafon Drawhorn
Antron McRae
Kenyatta D. McLaughlin
Clint Hunt
3:00 p.m.
Ja’Koby Leach
Jakailen Anthony Blue
Mkayla Drake
Jessica Bailey
Kaitland Rebecca Lane
Harvey June Gause II
Donna Caulder
Shannon Moore
Christopher Ryan Brigman
Rafael Bethea
Adam Dale Carmichael
Arthur Lee Givens
Ann Nicole Cain
Joshua Bernard McRae
Thursday, August 27, 2020
9:30 a.m.
John Allen
Lafayette Bethea
Rodreques Brown
Christopher Burns
James Campbell
Dennis Lee Caulder
Shane Austin Chavis
Allen Lemont Cook
Alejandro Davis
Brandon Terone Rogers
10:30 a.m.
Jamie Da’Quan David
Hunter Lee Foxworth
Kenric Xavier Gurley
James Michael Hamer
Gary Wayne Hulon
Carla Venniecia Jenkins
Damien Savar Lewis
Shemika Arnetha Martin
Johnny Lee McCollough, Jr.
Earnest D. Wilson
Brandon Korde Wright
12:00 p.m.
Jermaine Antron McGirt
Michael Shannon Miles
Michael Anthony Paige, Jr.
Anthony Antonine Platt
Luis Rodriguez
Billy Wayne Rogers
Michael La-Mar Rowell
Ted Simmons
James Smiling, Jr.
Emanuel Walker
Willie Ruth Wheeler
1:30 p.m.
Kevin Blake Smith
Jessica Mae Spivey
Lora Gail Stevens
Amy Sweet
George Thompson
Trumayne Thompson
Brandon Allen Townsend
Robert Junior Townsend
Kendall Travis Tucker
Christopher Donald Upton