Solicitor’s Office Issues Mandatory Court Appearance Notice For Defendants

Pursuant to Section 1-7-330 of the South Carolina Code of Laws, the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office is publishing this list of defendants to notify them of a mandatory court appearance for case negotiations at the Dillon County Judicial Center at the date and time specified below. Failure to appear may result in the issuance of a bench warrant. Protocols will be in place to comply with all public health guidelines regarding COVID-19. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

9:00 a.m.

Rakeem Fletcher

Jessie Bethea

Julius Ross

Rebecca Coleman

Kasey Tyler

Trey Clark

Damon Johnson

Avery McLellan

Vodell Reaves

Shelby Manning

Kiley Bethea

Billy Joe Hunt

Fredrick Sellers, Jr.

Spencer Crossland

10:30 a.m.

Meagan Kelly Croy

Charles Woods

Ricky Caulder

Brad Everett Hester

Christy Gearheart

Jared Lee Smith

Larry Farmer

Hunter Keith Lewis

Ahmarea Deberry

Nakia Gore

Michael Brandon Chavis

Michael Ray Chavis

Evon McDowell

Jacquelin Sainvil

William Chad Eaker

12:00 p.m.

Clifton Benjamin

Jameel Rashad Malachi

Richard Charles McArthur

Delnishio Coatney

Terrell McNeill

Rodreques Daquan Brown

Joseph Rippy

Amber Nicole Hooks

Stanley Conyers

Linda Kate Cook

Rakeem Kevon Fletcher

Don Jordan Bryant

Lindsay Hamilton

Richard Lee Leach

1:30 p.m.

Glennashia Leggette

Oscar Mark Walters

Nick W. Bent

Dawn Ashley Watts

Darin Selby

Jamoll Wheeler

Harley Caulder

Schyrelle Katrice Moses

Lisa Marie McDowell

Tristen Nicole Ice

Nathaniel McCoy

Marcus Davis

3:00 p.m.

Davey Earl Jones

Delvon Bethea

Michael Jerome Alford

Christopher Price

Alicia Margaret Wallace

Jeffrey Richardson

Mark Charles Jackson

Marquize Demond Edwards

Lacarius Manning

Justin Lee Allen

Susan Kelly Wofford

Latoya Green

Casey Nicole Cribbs

Lucinda Kaye Turbeville

Natasha Brown

Wednesday, August 26,

2020

9:00 a.m.

Travis Bethea

Travis Antonio McCallum

Jackie Jordan

John Furniss

Jeremy Page

Kenneth Moore

Prince Rakeem McDaniel

John Charles Brown

Marcus Sherrill

Kenneth Raymond Moore

Anthony Tyrone Finney

Nina Monique Allen

10:30 a.m.

Jamie Larue Hulon

Eric Eaddy

Adrian Wilson

Johnathan Lovett

Anthony Dean Writebol

Gregory Lamont Williamson

Logan Michelle Ratley

James Anthony

Carrie Ann Hopkins

Zachary Wilson

Edward McRae

Ricky S. Rogers

Spencer Latron Davis

Franklin Jamar Harley

Ronald Edward McRae

12:00 p.m.

Ray Smith

RaShawn LaTrell Green

Brandi Kendra Thomas

Samantha Marie Wilson

Troy Antonio Williams

James Calvin Quick, Jr.

Kenneth Ray

Cabbagestalk, Jr.

Ny’Asia Ty’Shea Williams

Rodney Kyle Carter

Kevin L. Drawhorn

Rashad Tyrique Horton

12:00 p.m.

Quazay Shaleek Pearson

Laron Vonyae Quick

Israel Ra’Mel Fields

Joseph Tirell Woods

Adonis Kiawoh

Crystal Lynn Locklear

Jessie Jamel Campbell III

Denzel Lamar Moultrie

1:30 p.m.

Lawrence Chadwick Owens

Cordarius Cozart

Nasim Rayquan Whitley

Rachael Grimsley Cook

Malcolm Lytch

Brittney Monique Woods

Allen Demario Reed

Robert Blake Lee

Antron Jeromal Walters

Devontionne Singletary

Jaqualine Ann Alford

Darron Lafon Drawhorn

Antron McRae

Kenyatta D. McLaughlin

Clint Hunt

3:00 p.m.

Ja’Koby Leach

Jakailen Anthony Blue

Mkayla Drake

Jessica Bailey

Kaitland Rebecca Lane

Harvey June Gause II

Donna Caulder

Shannon Moore

Christopher Ryan Brigman

Rafael Bethea

Adam Dale Carmichael

Arthur Lee Givens

Ann Nicole Cain

Joshua Bernard McRae

Thursday, August 27, 2020

9:30 a.m.

John Allen

Lafayette Bethea

Rodreques Brown

Christopher Burns

James Campbell

Dennis Lee Caulder

Shane Austin Chavis

Allen Lemont Cook

Alejandro Davis

Brandon Terone Rogers

10:30 a.m.

Jamie Da’Quan David

Hunter Lee Foxworth

Kenric Xavier Gurley

James Michael Hamer

Gary Wayne Hulon

Carla Venniecia Jenkins

Damien Savar Lewis

Shemika Arnetha Martin

Johnny Lee McCollough, Jr.

Earnest D. Wilson

Brandon Korde Wright

12:00 p.m.

Jermaine Antron McGirt

Michael Shannon Miles

Michael Anthony Paige, Jr.

Anthony Antonine Platt

Luis Rodriguez

Billy Wayne Rogers

Michael La-Mar Rowell

Ted Simmons

James Smiling, Jr.

Emanuel Walker

Willie Ruth Wheeler

1:30 p.m.

Kevin Blake Smith

Jessica Mae Spivey

Lora Gail Stevens

Amy Sweet

George Thompson

Trumayne Thompson

Brandon Allen Townsend

Robert Junior Townsend

Kendall Travis Tucker

Christopher Donald Upton